$218.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post sales of $218.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $223.29 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $874.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,190. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

