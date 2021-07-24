214,800 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Diversey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $147,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $893,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

