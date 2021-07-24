1st Source Co. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SRCE stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

