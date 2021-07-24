19,428 Shares in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Soliton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $472.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.16. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

