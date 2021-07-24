170,001 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of CFFVU opened at $10.20 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

