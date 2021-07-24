$166.73 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $166.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.24 million and the highest is $169.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $665.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $682.00 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

