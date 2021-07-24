1,351 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $333.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $333.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

