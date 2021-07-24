12,737 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

