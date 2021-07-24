11 Capital Partners LP Invests $26.05 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

11 Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,051,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.9% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,307,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,165,000 after acquiring an additional 243,941 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 489,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.53. 25,539,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. The company has a market cap of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.