1,060 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19.

