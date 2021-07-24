100,000 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.