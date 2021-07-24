$1.07 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Independent Bank also posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 116,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

