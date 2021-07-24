$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. 69,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $829.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.