-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.80). Progenity reported earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progenity by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

