-$0.64 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 436.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

