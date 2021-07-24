$0.47 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE WU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 1,843,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,333. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

