$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

