$0.31 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

