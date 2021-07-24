$0.28 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CALX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. 639,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

