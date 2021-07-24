-$0.25 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553,005 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

