$0.23 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. KemPharm posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

KMPH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 336,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,832. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

