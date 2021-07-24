$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,325. The company has a market cap of $719.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.