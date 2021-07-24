$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ADTRAN posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.15. 305,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,750. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

