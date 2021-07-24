-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.04. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

