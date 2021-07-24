$0.06 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $4,853,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

