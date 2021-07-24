$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $32.77. 87,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,234. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,414.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,758.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.