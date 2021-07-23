Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

