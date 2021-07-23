Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) PT Set at $394.10 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $394.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $401.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.77. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

