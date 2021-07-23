ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

