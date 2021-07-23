Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.