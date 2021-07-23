Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.