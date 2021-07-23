Zano Trading Up 36.6% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Zano has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and $283,699.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00008048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,530.03 or 1.00112302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.21 or 0.01240878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00359671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00435596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051305 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,768,631 coins and its circulating supply is 10,739,131 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.