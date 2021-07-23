Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Buy”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

