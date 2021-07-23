Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Hold

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

