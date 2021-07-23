Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Buy

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

LSI stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $114.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.