Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Buy

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $22.95 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

