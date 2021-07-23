Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to “Buy”

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.