Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

