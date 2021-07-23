Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to “Buy”

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $10,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.