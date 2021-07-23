Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other analysts have also commented on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

