Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Hold

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 3,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,027. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 249.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 44.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.