Zacks Investment Research Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

