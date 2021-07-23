Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

