Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Sell

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.