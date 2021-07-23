Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE NUVB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

