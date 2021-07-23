Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
INTEQ stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.11.
Intelsat Company Profile
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.