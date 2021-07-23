Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

INTEQ stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $502.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

