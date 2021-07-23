Zacks Investment Research Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Futu stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $28,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,732 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

