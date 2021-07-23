Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

