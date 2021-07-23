Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Strong Sell

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

