Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

